Having been in radio broadcasting for over thirty years, I've had to move my family a lot, and one of my favorite places has just been voted the best place to raise a family in 2025.

Washington State City Picked as Best Place To Raise a Family in 2025

I've worked in all the major Washington State towns and cities, from Seattle to Yakima, Tri-Cities to Clarkston, I'm a true Washingtonian.

Of the places I've lived, one is low on my list and I hope to never live there again, but the one selected in a recent survey, I totally 100% agree with the findings.

In a recent survey from Wallethub.com, Seattle, Washington, ranks in the top 10 places to raise a family in 2025.

Seattle gets a bad rap, but of all of the places I've worked in my career, Seattle is my favorite place.

Raising Kids in Style: The Best Family-Friendly City in Washington for 2025

My son enjoyed trips to the Seattle Center, Woodland Park Zoo, and the Aquarium. As a toddler, we'd purchase yearly passes to those attractions and he'd go time and time again.

We also had a dollar theater, which meant he'd also see the same movie over and over again in our West Seattle neighborhood.

I can see why Seattle made the list, it's a great place to raise a family. Spokane also made the top 100, and I know my sister loves living in Liberty Lake, Washington.

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 45 key metrics that consider essential family dynamics, such as the cost of housing, the quality of local schools and health-care systems, and the opportunities for fun and recreation.

Fremont, California, was #1, but Seattle was #6, which is a great sign that Washington State is a good place to raise a family.

