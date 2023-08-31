Washington State&#8217;s 5 Best Cities for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse

Washington State’s 5 Best Cities for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse

canva

Where Are The Safest Places To Hide From Zombies In Washington State?

The world is full of possibilities, including the zombie apocalypse. Now, before you go all "it's just a movie trope" on me, let me tell you that we should always be prepared for the unexpected.

canva
loading...

And in this case, you might want to know about the best cities in the state of Washington to survive a zombie outbreak.

I saw a recent survey done by lawnlove.com, Houston Texas was named as the #1 place in the nation to hide from zombies but I don't agree with that ranking.

Where Would You Go In Washington State To Hide From Zombies?

So, let's have some fun and explore what makes a city great for zombie survival and which locations should be on your radar in Washington State, yes, Tri-Cities made my list of best places to hide.

Get our free mobile app

Here's our top 5 picks:

Washington State's 5 Best Cities for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse

If you thought only Florida could handle the zombie apocalypse, think again! Here are five cities in Washington State that will help you survive if the Walking Dead ever comes to town.

So there you have it. Five pretty good cities in Washington State to survive a zombie apocalypse. I hope you'll never have to use this information, but it's always better to be safe than sorry.

And who knows? Maybe you'll end up loving one of these cities so much that you'll want to move there permanently and always keep a machete handy.

Can You Name 10 of Washington State’s Best Mascots by Their Names?

Take our quiz, Can you name these 10 famous mascots from Washington State?

Are These 7 Stunning Places the “Seven Wonders” of Washington State?

From lakes to mountains, come explore some of the most jaw-dropping destinations in Washington State. Think you know what the real "Seven Wonders" are? Here are my seven picks for the Seven Wonders of Washington State.
Categories: Events
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA