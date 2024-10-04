Washington State and the Daylight Saving Dilemma…Again and Again!

Oh geez, here I am writing about Daylight Saving Time again even though Washington State passed a bill in 2019 to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.



When Does Washington State Fall Back For Daylight Saving In 2024?

So now I have to chuckle that it is Fall 2024 and we still have to spring forward and fall back each time adjusting our clocks forward and backward one hour twice a year.

How did we get here you ask?

Daylight Saving Time (DST) was originally adopted in the United States during World War I as a way to conserve energy.

Fast-forward to the modern era, and it feels more like a relic of the past than a necessary practice.

Washington State residents know this all too well, having witnessed Governor Jay Inslee sign a bill in 2019 to permanently adopt daylight saving time and leave this ritual behind.

For those who find humor in the absurdity of it all, the fall-back becomes a time to poke fun at the quirks of legislation and the snail's pace of federal approval.

It's a reminder that while we may not have control over the clocks, we can control our reaction to them.

Why not laugh about it?

The 2019 bill that aimed to keep Washington on permanent DST has yet to receive the green light from the federal government.

It's a classic case of state versus federal jurisdiction, leaving Washingtonians in limbo

While the fate of permanent DST in Washington remains uncertain, the conversation around timekeeping continues to evolve.

Some advocates propose abolishing DST altogether, arguing that it's an outdated practice that no longer serves its original purpose.

Others suggest adjusting time zones to better align with daylight hours, offering potential benefits for productivity and well-being.

So with that being said, get ready to fall back one hour on 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 and we'll spring ahead one hour on 2 a.m. Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Someone, please stop the insanity!

