Washington State 2024 Holiday Shipping Deadlines You Need to Know
I can't believe how quickly Christmas is creeping up this year. If you haven't sent your packages, time is ticking away away here in Washington State.
I did my best last year and ordered early but some of my wife's gifts didn't make it in time for Santa coming down the chimney.
Luckily, you still have time and our friends at RetailMeNot's team of shopping experts have created the ultimate reference on holiday shipping:
FedEx Holiday Shipping Deadlines
- Dec. 17: FedEx Ground (five-day) deadline.
- Dec. 19: FedEx Express Saver
- Dec. 24: FedEx SameDay
USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines
- Dec. 18: USPS Ground.
- Dec. 18: First-Class Mail.
- Dec. 19: Priority Mail.
UPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines
- Dec. 19: UPS 3 Day Select.
- Dec. 20: UPS 2nd Day Air.
- Dec. 23: UPS Next Day Air.
Store Shipping Deadlines 2024
- Best Buy
- Standard Shipping: See estimated arrival date for each product at checkout.
- Expedited Options (Fees May Apply): See estimated arrival date for each product at checkout. Same-day pickup available through Dec. 24.
- JCPenney
- Standard Shipping: Dec. 18 at noon CT for standard.
- Expedited Options (Fees May Apply): Dec. 23 at 11:59 p.m. for Next Day shipping. Order by 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 for same-day pickup.
- Kohl’s
- Standard Shipping: Dec. 17 at 11:59 p.m. CT
- Expedited Options (Fees May Apply): Dec. 20 by 1 p.m. CST for 2-day; Dec. 23 by 1 p.m. CST for 1-Day. Order by 1 p.m. (and pick up by 6 p.m.) for same-day pickup on Dec. 24.
- LEGO
- Standard Shipping: Dec. 17 by 12 p.m. EST for Standard
- Expedited Options (Fees May Apply): Dec. 20 for Express
- L.L. Bean
- Standard Shipping: Not confirmed. Last year’s dates were Dec. 18 at midnight ET for free shipping (with $75 purchase); Dec. 3 if monogrammed.
- Expedited Options (Fees May Apply): Dec. 18
- Lowe’s
- Standard Shipping: Check delivery estimate in cart.
- Expedited Options (Fees May Apply): Order by 2 p.m. Dec. 24 for same-day delivery.
- Sephora
- Standard Shipping: Dec. 20 at 6 a.m. ET for Standard.
- Expedited Options (Fees May Apply): Dec. 20 at 9 a.m. ET for 2-Day Shipping. Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. ET for 1-Day Shipping. Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. local time for store pickup.
- Target
- Standard Shipping: Dec. 20 at noon CST for free 2-day shipping on orders over $35. May vary by item and ZIP code.
- Expedited Options (Fees May Apply): Same-day delivery available, Dec. 24 if you place your order before 4 p.m. local time. In-store and curbside pickup are available for orders placed by 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.
- Ulta
- Standard Shipping: Dec. 13 by 11:59 p.m. CT
- Expedited Options (Fees May Apply): Dec. 19 at 12 p.m. CT for Expedited; Dec. 20 by 12 p.m. CT for Premium.
- Walmart
- Standard Shipping: Not confirmed. Last year’s dates were Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. local time for shipping.
- Expedited Options (Fees May Apply): Check delivery estimate for each item at checkout. Same-day delivery available with 4 p.m. cutoff on Dec. 24. Same-day pickup cutoff 12 p.m. on Dec. 24.
So, thanks to RetailMeNot for their massive list that'll help you get your holiday shipping done early and on time.
https://www.retailmenot.com/blog/christmas-shipping-deadlines.html
