Washington State 2024 Holiday Shipping Deadlines You Need to Know

I can't believe how quickly Christmas is creeping up this year. If you haven't sent your packages, time is ticking away away here in Washington State.



I did my best last year and ordered early but some of my wife's gifts didn't make it in time for Santa coming down the chimney.

Luckily, you still have time and our friends at RetailMeNot's team of shopping experts have created the ultimate reference on holiday shipping:

FedEx Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Dec. 17: FedEx Ground (five-day) deadline.

Dec. 19: FedEx Express Saver

Dec. 24: FedEx SameDay

USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Dec. 18: USPS Ground.

Dec. 18: First-Class Mail.

Dec. 19: Priority Mail.

UPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Dec. 19: UPS 3 Day Select.

Dec. 20: UPS 2nd Day Air.

Dec. 23: UPS Next Day Air.

mail truck loading...

Get our free mobile app

Store Shipping Deadlines 2024

Best Buy

Standard Shipping: See estimated arrival date for each product at checkout.

Expedited Options (Fees May Apply): See estimated arrival date for each product at checkout. Same-day pickup available through Dec. 24.

JCPenney

Standard Shipping: Dec. 18 at noon CT for standard.

Expedited Options (Fees May Apply): Dec. 23 at 11:59 p.m. for Next Day shipping. Order by 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 for same-day pickup.

Kohl’s

Standard Shipping: Dec. 17 at 11:59 p.m. CT

Expedited Options (Fees May Apply): Dec. 20 by 1 p.m. CST for 2-day; Dec. 23 by 1 p.m. CST for 1-Day. Order by 1 p.m. (and pick up by 6 p.m.) for same-day pickup on Dec. 24.

LEGO

Standard Shipping: Dec. 17 by 12 p.m. EST for Standard

Expedited Options (Fees May Apply): Dec. 20 for Express

L.L. Bean

Standard Shipping: Not confirmed. Last year’s dates were Dec. 18 at midnight ET for free shipping (with $75 purchase); Dec. 3 if monogrammed.

Expedited Options (Fees May Apply): Dec. 18

Lowe’s

Standard Shipping: Check delivery estimate in cart.

Expedited Options (Fees May Apply): Order by 2 p.m. Dec. 24 for same-day delivery.

Sephora

Standard Shipping: Dec. 20 at 6 a.m. ET for Standard.

Expedited Options (Fees May Apply): Dec. 20 at 9 a.m. ET for 2-Day Shipping. Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. ET for 1-Day Shipping. Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. local time for store pickup.

Target

Standard Shipping: Dec. 20 at noon CST for free 2-day shipping on orders over $35. May vary by item and ZIP code.

Expedited Options (Fees May Apply): Same-day delivery available, Dec. 24 if you place your order before 4 p.m. local time. In-store and curbside pickup are available for orders placed by 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Ulta

Standard Shipping: Dec. 13 by 11:59 p.m. CT

Expedited Options (Fees May Apply): Dec. 19 at 12 p.m. CT for Expedited; Dec. 20 by 12 p.m. CT for Premium.

Walmart

Standard Shipping: Not confirmed. Last year’s dates were Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. local time for shipping.

Expedited Options (Fees May Apply): Check delivery estimate for each item at checkout. Same-day delivery available with 4 p.m. cutoff on Dec. 24. Same-day pickup cutoff 12 p.m. on Dec. 24.

So, thanks to RetailMeNot for their massive list that'll help you get your holiday shipping done early and on time.

https://www.retailmenot.com/blog/christmas-shipping-deadlines.html

Whistle-Stop Wonders: 5 Festive Holiday Trains for in Washington and Oregon Journey through Washington and Oregon and explore these five Christmas train experiences that your whole family is sure to enjoy. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals