Snow Watch: Washington’s High Elevations Set for the Season’s First Big Dump

We got our first dusting of snow over the weekend in Washington State. I saw some really cool snow cams on White Pass and Stevens Pass showing snow coming down.

Thinking of a Mountain Trip? Snow’s Coming to These Washington Hot Spots

As we head into a new week, expect more snow to fall. We've rounded up a few nearby locations that are likely to receive snow this coming week in the Evergreen State.

According to the National Weather Service, one of the hardest-hit areas is expected to be Blewett Pass (US-97), where snow began falling Sunday evening and is forecast to intensify overnight.

Forecasters predict 8 to 12 inches of snow could accumulate through Monday morning, resulting in slick and hazardous travel conditions.

The Mission Ridge area is also bracing for over a foot of fresh snow, marking the first major snow event of the fall.

Drivers heading over Blewett, Stevens, Snoqualmie, or White Pass should be prepared for changing conditions, possible chain requirements, and reduced visibility.

Grab the Chains! Washington’s Mountain Passes Could Get Dumped On This Week

Snow levels are expected to stay between 4,000 and 6,000 feet through much of the week, keeping most of the lower elevations wet rather than white.

So if you are heading out to a Mariners or Seahawks game this week, check the passes and prepare for some snow at those higher elevations.

