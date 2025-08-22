Why More WA Students Are Being Told to Lock Away Their Smartphones

My son attended Prosser schools when he was a kid, and I received an email about their new cellphone policy a few days ago. It was an interesting read for sure.

From Seattle to Spokane: WA Schools Limiting Student Smart Devices

If you didn't know, Washington State schools are now limiting smartphone usage at school, and it's got some parents upset about the new smartphone policies. I'm curious what you think about this.

In August 2024, Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal urged all 295 school districts to develop policies restricting student cell phone and smart-device use by the 2025–26 school year.

He said there was growing evidence that limiting personal device use during instructional time improves concentration, learning outcomes, mental health, and social interaction. Is he right?

So schools across the Evergreen State have started limiting phone usage just like Prosser schools. I've compiled a list of schools that already have phone policies in place for the new school year:

Seattle’s Robert Eagle Staff Middle School implemented a strict ban in which students lock up smartphones in pouches for the school day.

Spokane Public Schools launched their "Engage IRL" campaign: elementary and middle school students must keep devices hidden or in a pouch, though high school students may use them during meals or between classes.

Northshore School District now forbids personal mobile devices in early childhood, elementary, and middle schools. At high schools, phones are allowed only before and after school, during passing periods, and at lunch.

Vancouver Public Schools announced that beginning in 2025, personal devices must be “off and away” during instructional time district-wide

As these policies take effect, what do you think? Do you agree or disagree with these policies?

Take our poll below and let us know what you think.

