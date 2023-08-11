Are You Privy to the Rules of School Bus Safety in Washington?

It's almost that time, kids are getting ready to get back to school.

Get our free mobile app

School buses will be on the streets soon and that means kids will be at the bus stops and there will be more traffic. Are you ready? While the school bus is one of the safest vehicles on the road, children are more at risk when approaching or leaving a school bus.

It's important for all drivers, parents, and kids to understand school bus safety.

When a school bus is slowing down or stopping, observe the surrounding area. Children wait several feet away from a bus and often cross the street when boarding or getting off the bus. You must stop for school buses.

It's illegal to pass a school bus while the stop arm is extended with red lights flashing.

Canva Canva loading...

Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. You should slow down and prepare to stop your vehicle.

Red flashing lights and extended stop arms indicate the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off. You must stop your car and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving, before you can start driving again.

Canva Canva loading...

What is the speed limit in a WA school zone?

RCW 46.61. 440 establishes a maximum speed limit of 20 mph (unless otherwise provided) within 300 feet of any marked school or playground crosswalk, when the crosswalk is fully posted with standard school or playground speed limit signs.

Read more about school bus safety from the NHTSA.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted