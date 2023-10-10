Washington is #1 Safest State for High School Students

Canva Canva loading...

The results are in...Washington State is #1 when it comes to safety in high schools.

Scholaroo determined the rankings based on several specific categories, including bullying and exposure to illegal drugs. According to the website:

Recognizing the significance of this matter, Scholaroo undertook a comprehensive analysis to unveil the safest states for high school students in the United States. Through an examination of various safety parameters, including crime rates and school security measures Scholaroo aimed to provide students and their families with valuable insights to aid them in making informed decisions regarding their educational pursuits and well-being.

The scores were based on a 100 point system. Overall, Washington was rated the safest in 3 areas of the study. Washington public high schools received scores of 1 being the best, in school safety plans, threats of physical attack with a weapon, and cases of forced sexual intercourse.

