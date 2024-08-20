Washington Rocks with Decorative Stones on Walking Paths

Most of us here in Washington make walking part of our everyday! I do it at all different times depending on my schedule and during the summer, the heat index! We all know exercise particularly walking is good for our health.

Get our free mobile app

Walking increases life expectancy

I have two big dogs that are not happy if I don't walk them daily or take them on a good hike! Dogs seem to need to 'sniff and pee' A LOT! It's what they live for.

My dog Sable tears up my carpets or outside hoses (or anything else she can find) If I don't walk her daily.

Needless to say, some days are more difficult than others to get out the door. Sometimes I simply would rather stay home.

Healthy dogs are happy dogs

So imagine my surprise when I looked up one day and saw a beautiful painted rock sitting on a wood stump. It made me smile. It was so obviously there to make someone's day brighter! And today it was ME!

I commented about it on Facebook, and In the comments, I read so many responses about people everywhere in Washington finding painted rocks on walking trails.

How lovely that people would take the time to paint beautiful designs and place them where people could find them walking. I began to investigate...

Who paints the rocks on walking paths?

Faith Martin Faith Martin loading...

It seems people are encouraged to pick the rocks up and take them with them to a new location and "pay it forward" by leaving the rocks on a new walking path for someone else to find.

There is a whole Facebook group that does this and then connects and talks about it on Facebook.

People are encouraged to post pictures of the rocks they find.

NEW NEIGHBORS: These Are the States Sending the Most People to Washington Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to Washington using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker