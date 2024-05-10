Washington’s Wackiest Road Trip from Poo Poo Point to Pee Pee Island

Travel From Poo Poo Point Washington To Pee Pee Island In Newfoundland

Alright, I saw this on Facebook and I'm up for this crazy trip from Poo Poo Point to Pee Pee Island originating in Washington State.



Why Poo Poo Point In Washington State Is #1 In Para-Gliding Enthusiasts

I remember when my son learned as a toddler to say poo-poo and pee-pee and he thought he was the funniest so this road trip would've made him laugh as a youngster.

I saw this on the map and had to see if these places exist and yes they do.

I was looking at the comments on the Facebook page and everyone was ranting about Poo Poo Point in Washington so I did a little research on where Poo Poo Point is located in Washington State:

If you are looking to start your trip from Poo Poo Point, you'll find the pathway (which everyone says is an amazing view) on Tiger Mountain near Issaquah Washington.

Poo Poo Point has exploded as one of the #1 places in Washington State for para-gliding.

Once you get done at Poo Poo Point, you'll need to head west to Pee Pee Island. You'll travel over 4,000 miles to get there but you'll able to say you've Poo Pooed to Pee Peed.

Pee Pee Island is located in Newfoundland and Labrador. It was once called Peeple Island and has the cutest little seabirds The Atlantic Puffins who call the island home.

So as you're plotting out your summer vacation road trips this year, tell the kids that you are going to Poo Poo Point and Pee Pee Island and see them giggle with delight.

