These Washington Mountain Passes Are the First to See Snow Each Fall

We all know that Washington State mountain passes get snow every year, but which passes get the first snow more often?

From Snoqualmie to Chinook: Which Passes Get Snow Earliest in Washington State

We are already hearing of snow falling in the Evergreen State passes, but let's break down the places that you'll most likely encounter snow even in early October.

Get our free mobile app

I thought the answer would be obvious, but even I was surprised by some of the results.

It appears that many passes in the Cascades start seeing snow in October, especially those at higher elevations or exposed locations.

October Means Snow for These Washington Mountain Passes

I thought Stevens Pass would be the most likely pass to get snow first, but guess what, according to records, Snoqualmie Pass is more likely to get the earliest mountain snow.

Snoqualmie Pass on I-90 has already had measurable snow on October 12, 2025.

The next pass that you can expect that get snow next is Stevens Pass (US-2). I thought that would be the first one, but Snoqulamie is first.

Stevens Pass has reported early snow by around late October/early November in past years.

Lastly, Chinook Pass / Cayuse Pass (SR 410 / SR 123) will see early-season snow and sometimes closures in late October.

So there you go, some Washington State passes, and how early they can get snow in our state.

READ NEXT: Heads Up! WA State Discover Passes Are Going Up In Price