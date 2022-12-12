What is Washington’s Most Popular, Delicious Christmas Recipe?

With the holidays right around the corner, I'm getting excted for all the delicious foods that come out at this time. I'm not referring to fruitcake. I know, people do LOVE their fruitcake. You might be surprised at what Washington's most popular Christmas recipe is. I was shocked.

I was expecting to see something with apples, maybe an apple pie, apple crisp, or even strudel. Afterall, the state fruit of Washington is the apple.

What is the best Christmas recipe for Washington?

Believe it or not, according to the Eat This, Not That website, Washingtonians prefer a delicious bowl of french onion soup. This is appropriate, since the official state vegetable is the Walla Walla sweet onion. There's also a baseball team known as the Walla Walla Sweets. Who knew?

After a quick Google search, Taste of Home had something sweet for the best Christmas recipe for Washington.

We might enjoy this recipe better than french onion soup. In the Taste of Home search for Christmas recipes by state, Erika Busz of Kent, Washington submitted a recipe for white chocolate cranberry blondies.

What are your Christmas traditions? Does anyone bake cookies, anymore?

It was always a special treat when my mom got out her Christmas cookie recipe book. She had a special spritz cookie press and that was serious business. We knew there was going to be a lot of cookies coming in the following days. Mom baked, oatmeal, gingerbread, and spritz cookies. We had Christmas cookies for days and of course, so did the neighbors. The cookies were given as gifts.

