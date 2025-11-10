Here’s What Washington Law Says About Hitting a Deer

I've sadly hit a few deer in my time, and it's never a fun situation. It can be scary if you don't know what to do at the time of the accident.

What to Do If You Hit a Deer in Washington State

Especially at this time of year, deer are all over the place, and they can pop up around any dark corner.

My experience of driving at night near Pomeroy can always be a little scary. I hit a deer, and it wasn't a fun experience.

Here are a few tips if you do sadly hit a deer in Washington State:

If you hit a deer, the first step is to pull over safely and turn on your hazard lights.

Check to make sure everyone in your vehicle is okay, but do not approach the animal.

Hitting a Deer in Washington—Do You Have to Report It?

If the animal is blocking traffic or there are injuries, call 911. For minor accidents, contact the Washington State Patrol or the local sheriff’s office to report the collision.

You’ll also want to document the scene with photos for insurance purposes.

It’s illegal to take or move the animal without authorization. However, Washington law will allow you to salvage deer or elk that you’ve hit, as long as you report it within 24 hours.

You can apply for a free salvage permit online through the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife at wdfw.wa.gov.

Finally, notify your insurance company as soon as possible. Collisions with wildlife are typically covered under comprehensive insurance policies.

I got pulled over after hitting a deer outside of Pomeroy, and the Sheriff gave me an accident report to fill out.

Hopefully, these tips will help you out if the same thing happens to you.

