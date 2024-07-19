Scary: Pre-Teens Save 6-Year-Old WA Girl From Staged Ice Cream Truck Abduction

Pre-Teens Save 6-Year-Old WA Girl From Staged Ice Cream Truck Abduction

Talk about a scary scene out of a movie. Two pre-teen girls are being hailed as heroes as they stopped an attempted kidnapping of a six-year-old girl.

Two Girls Hailed As Heroes In Kent Washington For Stopping Child Abduction

According to the Kent Washington Police Department, two brave pre-teens jumped into action when it appeared that a young neighbor girl was being abducted by a stranger near an ice cream truck.

Canva Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Kent Patrol Officers were dispatched to an East Hill apartment complex on Kent Kangley Rd regarding a 911 call of a male subject attempting to take a small girl.

According to the report:

Witnesses told Officer A. Davis that an ice cream truck had entered the apartment complex just prior to the 911 call, causing many children to flood into the parking areas. The preteen girls were walking towards the truck to buy their treats, when they noticed an adult man holding the wrist of their 6-year-old female neighbor.

The 6 years old’s young brother was nearby called to her to come but she was unable to break his hold. The girls stated she looked afraid, and the man appeared to be pulling her forcibly along. They could hear her telling the man to let her go. They began to follow because it was obvious to them that she was trying to get away and they were sure he did not know the victim.

Caanva Caanva loading...

They started to record with their phones, and without hesitation approached the man to tell him to leave her alone. As they approached, he picked up the child and tried to “speed walk” away. But they persisted. They confronted the man asking if he knew her and when he stated he did, the little girl shook her head side to side to indicate he was lying.

The girls managed to get the little girl away and contacted the little girl's parents who said the man was a stranger.

The suspect, a 40-year-old Kent resident, was arrested for Kidnapping and later booked into the King County Jail.

Talk about a scary situation, as a dad of two boys, this would've been my worst nightmare. Thank goodness the girls were there and plenty of other neighbors jumped in to capture the suspect.

Please be safe and always educate your kids to run and scream if they encounter anyone trying to take them away.