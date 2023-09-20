Kennewick Teen Honored to Compete for National Youth of the Year Title

AP Images for Boys & Girls Clubs of America AP Images for Boys & Girls Clubs of America loading...

Kennewick's Dalilah Fuentes was named the Boys and Girls Clubs of America 2023 Pacific Youth of the Year. The mission of the organization is:

To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

AP Images for Boys & Girls Clubs of America AP Images for Boys & Girls Clubs of America loading...

Representing the Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties and Washington State in Beverly Hills last week, Delilah was awarded more than $30,000 in scholarships. There were 8 other teens from other states competing for the Youth of the Year title.

Get our free mobile app

You can watch the highlights below, courtesy of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

What happens next for Dalilah Fuentes?

Boys and Girls Clubs of America-Facebook Boys and Girls Clubs of America-Facebook loading...

In a couple of weeks, she'll be traveling to New York City to take part in the National Youth of the Year celebration. She'll be competing with other regional title holders, where one will be named the Boys and Girls Clubs of America's National Teen Spokesperson.

Boys and Girls Clubs of America Boys and Girls Clubs of America loading...

Dalilah went on to say, "Although national is the last stage, with the title or not, I'm still going to keep embracing my love for the Club." Congratulations on being named the 2023 Pacific Region Traditional Youth of the Year! We wish you all the best of luck in New York City. We're rooting for you, Dalilah Fuentes!

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more.