Kennewick Teen Honored to Compete for National Youth of the Year Title

Kennewick's Dalilah Fuentes was named the Boys and Girls Clubs of America 2023 Pacific Youth of the Year. The mission of the organization is:

To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

Representing the Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties and Washington State in Beverly Hills last week, Delilah was awarded more than $30,000 in scholarships. There were 8 other teens from other states competing for the Youth of the Year title.

You can watch the highlights below, courtesy of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

What happens next for Dalilah Fuentes?

In a couple of weeks, she'll be traveling to New York City to take part in the National Youth of the Year celebration. She'll be competing with other regional title holders, where one will be named the Boys and Girls Clubs of America's National Teen Spokesperson.

Dalilah went on to say, "Although national is the last stage, with the title or not, I'm still going to keep embracing my love for the Club." Congratulations on being named the 2023 Pacific Region Traditional Youth of the Year! We wish you all the best of luck in New York City. We're rooting for you, Dalilah Fuentes!

