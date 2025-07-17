Jugging Is Dangerous and It’s on the Rise in Washington State

There's a new danger lurking around the corner in Washington State, and it looks like "jugging" is on the rise in the Evergreen state.

What Is Jugging And What Are Some Safety Tips To Stay Safe In Washington State

Last year, we told you that the FBI had issued warnings about "jugging" in Washington State, but it looks like it's on the rise again.

If you don't know what "jugging" is, here is what the term means so that you'll know to keep yourself safe in the future.

Jugging refers to the practice where criminals:

Observe people making cash withdrawals or purchases (usually at banks, ATMs, or electronics/jewelry stores).

Follow the victims to their next location (often home, work, or a parking lot).

Steal the cash or items, often by breaking into the victim’s vehicle or committing robbery.

Think of "Jugging" like mugging and you'll have a better idea of how to keep yourself safe.

Here are a few tips to keep yourself safe from "jugging" according to an article from FOX News

Be aware of your surroundings, especially when leaving a bank or store.

Do not leave valuables or cash in your car.

Avoid routines when making deposits or large withdrawals.

Report any suspicious activity to the police.

You never know who's lurking over your shoulder so be careful and vigilant so you don't become a victim of "jugging"

