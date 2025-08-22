Hot and Hazy: 3 Signs Washington Heat Is Taking a Toll on You

This weekend is expected to be extremely hot in the Tri-Cities and Washington State, with a heat advisory in effect.

Feeling the Burn? 3 Clues You’re Battling Washington Heat Stress

We're expected to reach over 100 degrees over the weekend, which means people may struggle with the heat.

The public officer for the Department of Washington Emergency Management sent out a few tips to warn folks that if they are struggling with the heat over the next few days, here's what you can do to keep yourself safe.

Heat Cramp Signs: Muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms or legs

Actions: Go to a cooler location. Remove excess clothing. Take sips of cool sports drinks with salt and sugar. If you are sick and need medical attention, call your healthcare provider first. If cramps last more than an hour, seek medical attention.

Heat Exhaustion Signs: Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, fainting, nausea, vomiting.

Actions: Go to an air-conditioned place and lie down. Loosen or remove clothing. Take a cool bath. Take sips of cool sports drinks with salt and sugar. Call your healthcare provider if symptoms get worse or last more than an hour.

Heat Stroke Signs: Extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees). Red, hot, and dry skin with no sweat. Rapid, strong pulse. Dizziness, confusion, or unconsciousness

If you get into trouble this weekend with any of the symptoms, call 911. It's going to be a hot weekend, so stay safe.

