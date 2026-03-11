What Would Happen if Washington Got Rid of Car Tabs?

I saw that our neighbor to the east is getting rid of their license tabs. Idaho just passed a measure that'll do away with the tabs and save the state over $300,000 a year in costs.

Will Washington Drivers Ever Be Free From Car Tabs?

Is it time for Washington State to do the same thing? I'm all for it, and here are a few reasons why.

First, everything is digital now. Law enforcement can already check vehicle registration instantly through DMV databases.

Officers don’t really need to rely on a sticker when they can run a plate through their system.

The Future of Car Tabs in Washington: Could They Disappear?

Next, it saves the state money. Printing millions of stickers every year costs money for materials, distribution, and administration.

Idaho will save $300,000 a year, and Washington has a lot more licensed drivers and vehicles, so those savings will add up quickly.

Having no tabs will also stop theft and vandalism. In some areas, people steal tabs right off license plates.

This creates headaches for drivers who suddenly appear to have expired registration.

I once worked at a radio station where they swiped out the plates, and we didn't notice for years.

Lastly, several states have already done away with tabs like:

Connecticut



New Jersey



Pennsylvania



Vermont



Arizona



Nevada



Oregon



Colorado

Idaho will soon be added to the list, so maybe it's time for Washington State to do the same thing.