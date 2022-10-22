Governor Names City of Pasco’s Mike Gonzalez to Hispanic Affairs Commission

City of Pasco Economic Development Manager Mike Gonzalez has been appointed to the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs by Governor Jay Inslee.

According to a press release on the City of Pasco's website:

The Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs was created by a Governor’s Executive Order and established in statute in 1971. As mandated by the state legislature, the Commission’s functions are to improve public policy development and the delivery of government services to the Hispanic community through the following means: •Identifying and defining issues concerning the rights and needs of Washington State’s Hispanic Community

•Advising the Governor and state agencies on the development of relevant policies, plans, and programs that affect Hispanics

•Advising the legislature on issues of concern to the state’s Hispanic community

•Establishing relationships with state agencies, local governments, and private sector members.

There are 11 commissioners throughout the state recruited to represent the diversity within the Latino population of Washington.

Gonzalez has been with the City of Pasco since 2021. Before this, Gonzalez was Franklin PUD's Public Relation's/Government Affairs Director. Gonzalez also was in television broadcasting in Phoenix, Spokane, and Tri-Cities with KVEW.

Gonzalez said of his appointment, “Thank you, Governor Inslee, for trusting me to always work across the aisle. I truly love our Hispanic community in Pasco and the entire state. I will work hard to make a difference in the Hispanic community. But more importantly, I will work diligently to enhance the lives of all Washingtonians regardless of race, color, or creed. Because now more than ever, we need to unite.”

