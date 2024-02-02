WA Drivers: Heavy, Dense Fog Will Challenge You on the Commute

The latest weather forecast has patchy dense fog with reduced visibilities to less than a mile in areas. Expect your Friday commute to be somewhat challenging.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a special weather statement:

Patchy dense fog will reduce visibilities to less than 1 mile in spots. If you encounter dense fog, slow down, use low beam headlights and allow for extra distance between your vehicle and those around you.

The areas affected are the Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley-Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-including the cities of Ellensburg, Thorp, Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Yakima, Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities.

We've had fog more often than not in previous days. Dense Fog is no joke.

On Monday night, thick fog appeared out of nowhere. I was traveling home from a late appointment in Pasco. I was driving in an unfamiliar neighborhood, and the fog was so dense, I HAD to use my high beams. I couldn't see anything. I knew a block up would be Lewis Street. Finally, some clearing and a road I know. Although, traveling I-182 to Richland was a scary commute that night. When I exited at Queensgate, the fog had lifted. I was safe.

Honestly, I'm grateful that it's not freezing fog. As long as we know the forecast, we can plan ahead. Leave a little earlier, allow extra time to reach our destination safely, we'll be ok. For your safety, check out tips to navigating fog in WA.

