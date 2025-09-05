Daylight Saving Time Feels Different in WA This Year (And You’re Not Crazy)

It's hard to imagine that 2025 is almost done, but it's getting close as Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end in Washington State.

Daylight Saving Time 2025: What Washington Needs to Know About the Shift

This year's Daylight Saving Time is actually different for 2025. I'd love to say that we are finally getting rid of Daylight Saving Time, but it still takes an act of Congress to get off Daylight Saving Time, even though Washington State voted years ago to abolish it.

If you’ve been feeling like the clock change is sneaking up earlier than usual this year, you’re not imagining things. Daylight Saving Time is following the same rules it has for nearly two decades, but the calendar alignment in 2025 makes the shift feel a little different.

Why Daylight Saving Time Is Ending Earlier Than You Think in Washington

This year, we “fall back” on Sunday, November 2nd at 2 a.m., which is one of the earliest possible dates the time change can happen. Last year, the clocks shifted on November 3rd, so while it’s only a one-day difference, it feels like we’re adjusting a bit sooner than usual.

Although it may feel different, nothing has officially changed for us here in Washington State. Congress has floated bills like the “Sunshine Protection Act” to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, but for now, we’re still stuck with our twice-a-year ritual of changing our clocks.

This year, we fall back earlier, so that's why it might feel a little different this year.

