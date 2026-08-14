New Washington Training Required for Drivers Under 25 Starting Nov. 1

There's a new change coming for drivers under 25 in Washington State, starting November 1st 2026.

Tri-Cities Drivers Under 25 Will Need New Safety Training This Fall

After seeing this sad story about the Oregon DOT employee who was hit while changing a flat tire along the highway last week, this new requirement is a good one for Washington State.

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Under 25? Washington Is Adding a New Requirement to Get Your Driver’s License

Starting November 1st, new drivers in the Evergreen State will be required to pass an online course for work zone and first responder safety to get their license.

Photo by Bas Peperzak on Unsplash man in black jacket holding blue tablet computer

It's a free course that will be available starting September 1st.

The new training is part of a larger effort to improve driving habits among younger drivers who typically experience more serious crashes than other age groups. The program also builds on previous DOL efforts to improve work zone traffic safety.

READ MORE: One Dead, ODOT Employee In Critical Condition After Accident

As we see more and more distracted driving in our state, hopefully these new requirements will help keep drivers and WSDOT employees safe throughout the state.

The work zone and first responder course is part of a new state law focused on improving younger driver safety. Younger drivers are involved in more fatal and serious crashes than other age groups.

The Washington State DOL will be releasing more information as these new programs take effect.

Hopefully this extra training will help out young drivers and save lives in Washington State.