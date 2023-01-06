Washington DOT Warns Seahawks Fans About Bad Sunday Traffic Delays

If you are headed to the Seattle Seahawks game on Sunday, the Washington Department of Transportation is giving fans a heads-up about road closures and delays.



The Seattle Seahawks (9-8) face the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) at Lumen Field in Seattle on Sunday and it looks to be a good showdown between these two rival teams.

The Seattle Seahawks are on the hunt for a playoff spot

In a posting on the WADOT Facebook page, the Department of Transportation gives an update on what is expected to be delayed and closed this Sunday.

Heads up if you're headed to Lumen Field Sunday to see the Seahawks clinch a playoff spot: The SR 520 bridge will be closed all weekend between I-5 in Seattle and 92nd Ave NE in Bellevue.

The closure will be from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The SR 520 and Foster Island trails will remain open. If you need to cross the lake, plan to use I-90 and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to the stadium before kickoff.

During the closure, crews will place girders for the Montlake lid and pour concrete for the new eastbound bridge.

If you are packing up the troops and headed for the game this weekend, make sure you plan for road delays. You can check out more details on the delay and closure here

