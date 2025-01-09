Washington DOT Begs Drivers “Stop Hitting Our Stuff Please!”

Washington State DOT Is Asking Drivers To Quit Hitting Their Equipment

A Washington State Department of Transportation contractor is unharmed after his vehicle was struck by a distracted driver while setting up roadside equipment.



The incident occurred along southbound I-405 in Renton as the contractor was reducing the number of lanes in an active work zone. WA DOT is begging drivers to stop hitting their stuff.

I've seen plenty of posts like this on the DOT's Facebook every week and a posting stated what the WA DOT would like drivers to be aware of:

"It feels like you’ve heard these stories dozens of times, it’s because we’ve told them dozens of times. We’d rather not have to tell them at all. Early Wednesday morning, a driver struck our contractor’s truck on southbound I-405 in Renton as the contractor was reducing the number of lanes in an active work zone.

Our contractor went to the hospital to get checked out. Thankfully, they are ok. The truck and its equipment – including the digital message sign and hard static signs it had in tow – were totaled. If you’re tired of reading it, just imagine how tired we are of typing it (or living it): This collision is yet another reminder of the challenges our crews face every day on our roads. Like many of you, our crews and contractors are just trying to do their jobs. We need drivers to slow down, stay alert in work zones and remember that the line between travelers and our workers is incredibly thin.

Help our crews go home safely at the end of their shift instead of going to the hospital in the middle of it."

It seems these accidents are becoming increasingly common, so the Washington State Department of Transportation is again reminding drivers to turn off their phones and keep their eyes on the road.

