Have You Traveled Across Washington’s Most Breathtaking Bridge?

Which or where is the most awesome bridge you've ever crossed?

The state of Washington has some really awesome bridges. And, one of the most beautiful structures that came up in several searches was Deception Pass Bridge. I've actually traveled over this bridge a few times and it's simply a stunning ride every time. The two two-lane bridges connect Whidbey Island to Fidalgo Island. The beautiful bridge is known as one of the scenic wonders of the PNW. Construction began in 1934 and was completed in 1935.

An average of 20,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily. There are 3-foot wide sidewalk on each side. The Deception Pass Bridge is also listed as one of the most jaw-dropping bridges in Washington.

Surely, everyone has a bridge memory. As a child growing up in Minnesota, we traveled on a toll-bridge over the Mississippi River almost every day. It was a scary experience that I remember to this day. Known as the "old bridge," it still connects Inver Grove Heights to St. Paul Park. Technically, it's the Rock Island Swing Bridge.

In Tri-Cities alone, there are 7 major bridge structures.

Every day in Tri-Cities, my commute takes me over the Columbia River on the Blue Bridge. Occasionally, my travel allows me to cross on the Cable Bridge, or the Ed Hendler Bridge. I just recently read that the Cable Bridge is sometimes referred to as the Intercity Bridge. Have you ever heard this? Which bridge do you travel the most, the Blue Bridge or the Cable Bridge?

