Washingtonians Prepare to “Fall Back” for Daylight Saving Time

I was just talking with my co-worker Patti about wanting to sneak back under the covers during this time of year.



Why Does Washington State Still Have Daylight Saving Time?

It's pitch black when I come to work but Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end this weekend and maybe we'll get a little extra reprieve from the darkness starting next week.

So when does Washington State Daylight Saving Time end?

So this year, the "fall back" will occur at 2:00 AM on Sunday, November 3rd, meaning clocks should be set back one hour.

Will Washington State Ever Get Off Of Daylight Saving Time In 2025?

If you didn't know, the goal of Daylight Saving Light was aimed at making better use of natural daylight in the morning hours, giving farmers and workers an extra hour of sleep and preparing us for shorter days during the colder months in the Evergreen State.

In 2019, Washington legislators passed a bill to adopt permanent daylight saving time, citing benefits like reduced energy consumption and fewer traffic accidents. However, federal approval is needed for the change, and Congress has yet to give the final nod.

Remember to set clocks back before bed on Saturday night and enjoy that extra hour, along with time adjustments, it’s also a great reminder to check batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to keep households safe for the season ahead.

You can learn more about Daylight Saving Time here

