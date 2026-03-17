Washington Shoppers Urged to Check Cheddar After FDA Alert

The FDA and CDC are investigating an E. coli outbreak with seven cases already confirmed in several states, including California.

FDA Issues Warning on Cheese Amid Multi-State Outbreak

So far, Washington State isn't on the list, but the reason is raw cheese, and it was sold nationwide, making it a possibility that it might be in your fridge.

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E. Coli Outbreak Prompts FDA Warning for WA Cheese Lovers

Keep your eyes open for RAW FARM- brand raw cheddar cheese. There have been several illnesses linked to the cheese, and the investigation continues.

READ NOW: Safety Recall: 5 Items That Are Being Recalled In WA State

In a posting from the FDA:

Consumers, restaurants, retailers, and foodservice customers who purchased or received RAW FARM-brand Raw Cheddar cheese, including wholesale products, may wish to carefully clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers that it touched. Follow FDA’s safe handling and cleaning advice to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

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State and local public health officials interviewed 3 people about food exposures related to this outbreak.

All 3 people (100%) reported eating RAW FARM-brand raw cheddar cheese. State and local officials are working to gather additional data for the 4 other illnesses, including 2 that occurred in 2025.

Epidemiologic evidence indicates that RAW FARM-brand raw cheddar cheese products made by RAW FARM, LLC, are the likely source of this outbreak.

So far, RAW FARM hasn't pulled their products and packages tested haven't tested positive for E. Coli but check your fridge and throw away the cheese might be the best option.

You can read more about the recall here.