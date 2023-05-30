Beware, Washington’s Most Deadly Insect Lives in Your Garage

I don't like spiders and snakes. Say, isn't that a song?

It is. And it's true that one of the most deadly insects in the state of Washington may be hiding out in your garage. Although, rare, the bite from a Western black widow spider can be harmful. The female black widow spider harbors dangerous venom. Fatal bites from a black widow are rare.

Black widow spiders prefer to nest in dark, undisturbed areas.

Black widows are usually found in low-lying webs in garages, grills, swimming pools, and wood piles. The spider usually hangs upside down, near the center of the web waiting for insects to get stuck. Before the insect can get away, the black widow attacks and wraps the prey in silk.

If you're bit by a black window, get medical attention immediately.

Most bites result in painful swelling and muscle cramps. However, very young and elderly individuals, or people with pre-existing medical conditions may be more susceptible to a severe reaction. Did you know that Washington is home to more than 900 spider species?

Another spider to avoid is the yellow sac spider.

Yellow sac spiders can make their way into your home from the garden. They move fast and climb. A bite from this spider is extremely painful.

And yes, Spiders and Snakes is a song by Jim Stafford. And, it was a pretty popular song way back when. (Video provided by Universal Music Group)

