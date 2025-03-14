The Locals Guide to Washington’s 25 Irish Pubs Worth Visiting
Tri-Citians love a good Irish pub party, and there are plenty of places and ways to celebrate this weekend or on Saint Patrick's Day on Monday!
Whether you're looking for an authentically Irish feel or just a quaint place to meet with friends, there is an array of venues to enjoy great beer and food, whether you're in the Tri-Cities (like me), or all over Washington State.
While I'm thinking of good Irish food, I just received this message in an app chat today if you're in the mood for Irish Pie!
"Rise&Shine Bake Shop has Cottage Pie this week for the St. Patty's week menu. A savory pie but a pie none the less. Then they always have a Galette of some fruit or berry, which are shareable but also great personal pies with a nice spot on top for your ice cream 😁 the menu will be done on Saturday." (J, Kennewick - 03/14 @ 09:13am)
So, If you've lived in Tri-cities long and ever spent time enjoying the night life around town you know there are plenty of places to buy beer. And more than likely all of them will be celebrating and serving up the green brew for Saint Patty's weekend!
Some of the ones you may want to check out this weekend are:
The Pub: Clearwater Ave, Kennewick
Tin Hat Tavern: Kennewick
Blackthorne Neighborhood Pub: Kennewick
The Underground Tap House: Pasco
Whiskey Bar & Grill: Richland
Whatever you decide to do for Saint Patty's Day Celebrating...Make sure you plan to get a designated driver if you will be drinking Green Beer!
Have fun and be safe!
Faith
