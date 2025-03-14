Tri-Citians love a good Irish pub party, and there are plenty of places and ways to celebrate this weekend or on Saint Patrick's Day on Monday!

Whether you're looking for an authentically Irish feel or just a quaint place to meet with friends, there is an array of venues to enjoy great beer and food, whether you're in the Tri-Cities (like me), or all over Washington State.

Popular Washington State Irish Pubs to Visit Even If It's Not St. Patrick's Day Canva loading...

While I'm thinking of good Irish food, I just received this message in an app chat today if you're in the mood for Irish Pie!

"Rise&Shine Bake Shop has Cottage Pie this week for the St. Patty's week menu. A savory pie but a pie none the less. Then they always have a Galette of some fruit or berry, which are shareable but also great personal pies with a nice spot on top for your ice cream 😁 the menu will be done on Saturday." (J, Kennewick - 03/14 @ 09:13am)

So, If you've lived in Tri-cities long and ever spent time enjoying the night life around town you know there are plenty of places to buy beer. And more than likely all of them will be celebrating and serving up the green brew for Saint Patty's weekend!

Some of the ones you may want to check out this weekend are:

The Pub: Clearwater Ave, Kennewick

Tin Hat Tavern: Kennewick

Blackthorne Neighborhood Pub: Kennewick

The Underground Tap House: Pasco

Whiskey Bar & Grill: Richland

Whatever you decide to do for Saint Patty's Day Celebrating...Make sure you plan to get a designated driver if you will be drinking Green Beer!

Have fun and be safe!

Faith