Ah, the Apple Cup-the annual showdown that divides Washingtonians into two camps: the crimson-clad Cougars of Washington State University and the purple-and-gold Huskies of the Univerisity of Washington.

It's a rivalry as old as time (or at least as old as 1900), yet it's one of the most good-hearted feuds in college sports.

Sure, there's trash talk, but at the end of the day, it's all about pride, passion, and maybe a little bragging rights at Thanksgiving dinner.

As a parent of two sons-one a Coug, the other a Dawg-I can tell you firsthand that the Apple Cup was always a big deal in our house.

Game day meant split loyalties, spirited debates, and a living room divided by team colors.

But no matter who won, we all agreed on one thing: the Apple Cup is more than just a game. it's a celebration of school spirit, from the rolling hills of Pullman to the bustling streets of Seattle.

Looking ahead, the Apple Cup is set to shine in some iconic locations. From this year to 2028, the games will alternate between Husky Stadium in Seattle and Gesa Field in Pullman.

The Apple Cup is still a big deal in Washinton State.

Whether you're tailgating near the water or braving the Palouse chill, one thing is for sure: the Apple Cup is still a very big deal in Washington.

So, Cougs and Dawgs, let's keep the rivalry alive, the banter friendly, and the apples crisp!

After all, it's not just a game-it's a tradition.

And in this state, traditions run deep.

Go Cougs! Go Dawgs! And may the best team win (but let's be honest, it's usually the Cougs)

Get our free mobile app

Washington's Apple Cup Rivalry Through the Years UW and WSU have met 115 Times in the Apple Cup