Alert: WA Dot Warns of Busted Up Road in Clark County

Washington Department of Transportation Warns of Busted Up Road in Clark County

If you are driving through Clark County in Washington State, one busy highway is dropping its speed limit to 35 MPH according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.



Clark County’s SR 14 West Camas Slough Bridge is showing clear signs of wear and tear, including cracks, uneven surfaces, and large potholes. To address immediate concerns, emergency pavement repairs are set to begin on Sunday, Jan. 7, weather permitting.

While these repairs aim to improve driving conditions in the short term, a complete resurfacing project is still years away due to limited funding.

Currently, only 40% of the necessary funds are available to properly maintain Washington’s roads and bridges, delaying critical long-term upgrades.

In the interim, a 35-mph advisory speed limit is in place west of the bridge, along with signage alerting drivers to a bumpy and uneven road surface. Travelers, especially motorcyclists, are urged to exercise caution until repairs are finished.

What to expect

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 crews will close eastbound SR 14 near the West Camas Slough Bridge at milepost 12.6.

Travelers will detour around the closure using Exit 12 to Northwest 6th Avenue.

Work is weather-dependent and may be paused or rescheduled if poor weather such as rain occurs.

Maintenance crews will make temporary repairs, using “hot mix” asphalt. This material works well for quick, longer-lasting pothole repairs, but it’s still just a temporary fix until a permanent repair can be done.

Just a heads up as you head through Clark County over the next few weeks and possible slow-going traffic.

