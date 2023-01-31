Wapato Man Arrested In Possession of 10 Pounds of Meth in Oregon

A Wapato man was arrested after he was pulled over near Klamath Falls, Oregon.

30-year old Sergio Luis Salazar-Mercado was taken into custody after Oregon State Police performed a search and found almost 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

The search took place as Salazar-Mercado was pulled over for a traffic stop.

Salazar-Mercado's SUV was pulled over for a lane violation on Highway 97 just before 11:30 am on Wednesday,January 18th. During the stop, an Oregon State Police Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity. Along with the suspected meth, the Trooper also confiscated 3 pounds of suspected heroin, and 1.4 pounds suspected counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

Salazar-Mercado was booked into the Klamath County Jail.

You can read more from the Oregon State Police Facebook.

