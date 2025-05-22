Disney Magic Comes to Life in One Little Washington State Town

A small town in Washington State is getting set for a Disney-themed weekend that I'm sure families are going to love.

Walt's Whimsy: Small WA Town Set for a Disney-Inspired Takeover

My hometown is Clarkston, Washington, and it's part of the Lewiston Idaho/Clarkston Washington area. A bridge separates Idaho and Clarkston, and one of the claims of fame for Lewiston is Walt Disney.

Walt Disney, Lillian Disney, 1957 Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

It might surprise some to discover that Walt Disney's wife Lillian is from Lapwai Idaho, just a few miles from Lewiston, and now the LC Valley is getting ready to celebrate the 100th wedding anniversary of Walt and Lillian with a Disney-themed weekend in downtown Lewiston, July 11–12, 2025.

Once Upon a Time in Washington: Disney Magic Comes to Life in One Little Town

If you are a huge Disney fan, it's a quick two-hour drive from the Tri-Cities to bask in all things Disney.

Walt Disney And Wife Lilly Getty Images loading...

According to the dailyfly.com, here are a few of the events you can check out during the Disney weekend in Lewiston and Clarkston:

Friday, July 11 – “Dapper Days” (5 PM – 11 PM)

Events at Brackenbury Square and Pioneer Park will include:

Food, drinks, and live music downtown (5–7 PM)

A Best Dressed “Dapper Days” costume contest (7 PM)

Disney-themed live performances at Sound Downtown (7:30 PM)

A free outdoor screening of Moana 2 at dusk in Pioneer Park

Saturday, July 12 – “Century of Love: Disney Anniversary Celebration” (10 AM – 12 PM)

Festivities in downtown Lewiston and the library area will feature:

A Disney Children’s Parade on Main Street (10 AM)

A mayoral proclamation, performance from Frozen, Disney costume contest, and cake (10:30 AM)

Family-friendly activities include face painting, scavenger hunts, character photo opportunities, and giveaways

There will be contests and just a fun weekend to enjoy all things Disney. If you are a big fan of Disney, you can check out more details on the event through the Lewis-Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The 7 Most Oddball Roadside Attractions in WA and Its Surrounding States Cheapism recently shared a list of the most "oddball" roadside attractions in every state. If you're road tripping through Idaho and its neighboring states, you may just see one of these! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart