Washington State Walmart’s #1 Best Selling Item Will Surprise You

What's The #1 Selling Item At Walmart In Washington State?

In case you haven't noticed, Walmart is kind of a big deal. Not only is it the largest retailer in the world, but it also boasts some pretty impressive sales numbers. In fact, according to Forbes, Walmart raked in a whopping $500 billion in revenue last year. That's a lot of shopping!



In Weak Economy, Wal-Mart Expands $10-Toy Promotion For Holiday Season Getty Images loading...

The #1 Selling Item At Walmart In Washington State Is A Fruit

But what exactly are people buying at Walmart? Do they go for the cheap and cheerful items or splurge on something more expensive?

To find out, I took a look at the best-selling items at Walmart across a variety of categories.

Get our free mobile app

It's going to surprise you that the #1 item sold in Washington State Walmarts is Bananas.

Bananas are so popular at Walmart that they are the #1 item sold across the nation.

Banana slices close-up Batke loading...

According to recent data in an article from mashable.com, bananas are now the most popular item sold at Walmart stores across the United States. But why? What is it about this yellow fruit that has Washingtonians flocking to Walmart in droves to buy them? Let's take a closer look.

attachment-Untitled design - 2022-11-15T052006.705 loading...

One of the main reasons why bananas are so popular at Walmart is because they're relatively inexpensive.

At just $0.50 per pound on average, they're a great value for a nutritious snack or quick breakfast item. And with Walmart's "Everyday Low Prices" philosophy, you can be sure that you're getting a great deal on your bananas every time you shop.

attachment-Untitled design - 2022-11-15T052608.104 loading...

Bananas are not only a cheap and convenient snack option, but they're also packed with nutrients like potassium, dietary fiber, vitamin C, and vitamin B6.

In fact, according to Healthline.com, eating just one banana can give you a significant boost of energy thanks to the natural sugars it contains. That makes them a perfect pick-me-up for busy shoppers on the go!

Another reason why bananas are such a popular choice at Walmart is that they have a long shelf life.

In Weak Economy, Wal-Mart Expands $10-Toy Promotion For Holiday Season Getty Images loading...

Unlike other fruits which can go bad quickly if not eaten within a few days of being bought, bananas typically stay fresh for up to two weeks when kept at room temperature. That means you can buy them in bulk and enjoy them over several days without having to worry about them going bad.

There you have it: three reasons why bananas are now the top-selling item at Walmart stores across the United States. So next time you find yourself picking up a bunch of bananas on your next trip to Walmart, remember: you're not alone— millions of other Americans are doing the same thing.

You can read more details on the survey here.

KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now