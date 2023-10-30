Walmart is Putting an End to This Popular Practice in Washington

It seems that a lot of Washingtonians shop at Walmart for lower prices. I know that when I shop other drug-stores for items, their prices seem to be higher. It's one of the reasons I shop at Walmart. I'm a penny-pincher. I love a good deal. And, I love using coupons, no matter where I get them. Somehow, Walmart is on to us.

Walmart has changed its Coupon Policy

Walmart Earnings Beat Expectations Getty Images loading...

The store will accept ONLY PAPER coupons from a manufacturer. DIGITAL coupons will NOT be accepted. (example: coupons scanned off your mobile phone) According to Walmart Policies and Guidelines:

All paper coupons must be presented at the time of the purchase and have a scannable GS1 barcode.

Coupons must scan at the register, as the GS1 on the coupon must validate to Walmart’s master file.

Walmart does not give cash back nor will any overages apply to the remaining items in the transaction if the value of a coupon is greater than the purchase value of the item, including WIC and SNAP.

The value of a coupon will be applied up to the price of the item and any excess value will not be applied to the transaction total.

Coupons in the News addressed changes in the new coupon policy including:

No more overrides. The register now determines whether a coupon is valid, and its determination is final. The old coupon policy stated that “in select circumstances a register prompt will occur during coupon transactions that require a CSM or Management to validate the manufacturer coupon(s).” That provision has been removed from the new policy.

Shoppers Look For Deals On Black Friday As Supply Crunch Continues Getty Images loading...

Coupons or not, people will shop where they get the better price.

