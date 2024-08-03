This Oregon Lake Doesn’t Get Enough Credit for Being Awesome
So one of my favorite lakes near Tri-Cities Washington is really a hidden gem.
5 Things To Do At Wallowa Lake Oregon During The Summer
As a kid growing up in Washington State, we've got some great lakes in our state but growing up near the Idaho and Oregon borders, there are a few places close to Tri-Cities that are worth checking out.
For me, Wallowa Lake Oregon is one of my favorites. I liked the lake so much as a kid, I decided to make it my honeymoon location. So many great things to see and do and I decided to make a quick list of things you can do if you visit Wallowa Lake:
- Hiking and Nature Trails:
- The Wallowa Lake Trailhead provides access to popular hikes like the Chief Joseph Trail and the Ice Lake Trail.
- Boating and Fishing:
- Rent a boat or bring your own. Fishing is also a popular activity, with the lake being stocked with rainbow trout, kokanee salmon, and other fish species.
- Wallowa Lake Tramway:
- Take a scenic ride on the Wallowa Lake Tramway. It takes you to the top of Mount Howard, where you can enjoy panoramic views, hike, or dine at the summit.
- Camping and Picnicking:
- Stay at one of the campgrounds around Wallowa Lake, such as the Wallowa Lake State Park campground. The area is perfect for a picnic.
- Exploring Joseph, Oregon:
- Visit the nearby town of Joseph. Stroll through downtown and visit shops and galleries.
So as you can see, Wallowa Lake is worth visiting. We went during the fall which was perfect because the summer crowd had moved on. I highly recommend checking out this hidden gem lake near Tri-Cities Washington.
