This Oregon Lake Doesn’t Get Enough Credit for Being Awesome

So one of my favorite lakes near Tri-Cities Washington is really a hidden gem.



credit: megan mikals credit: megan mikals loading...

5 Things To Do At Wallowa Lake Oregon During The Summer

As a kid growing up in Washington State, we've got some great lakes in our state but growing up near the Idaho and Oregon borders, there are a few places close to Tri-Cities that are worth checking out.

megan mikals megan mikals loading...

Get our free mobile app

For me, Wallowa Lake Oregon is one of my favorites. I liked the lake so much as a kid, I decided to make it my honeymoon location. So many great things to see and do and I decided to make a quick list of things you can do if you visit Wallowa Lake:

Hiking and Nature Trails : The Wallowa Lake Trailhead provides access to popular hikes like the Chief Joseph Trail and the Ice Lake Trail.

: Boating and Fishing : Rent a boat or bring your own. Fishing is also a popular activity, with the lake being stocked with rainbow trout, kokanee salmon, and other fish species.

: Wallowa Lake Tramway : Take a scenic ride on the Wallowa Lake Tramway. It takes you to the top of Mount Howard, where you can enjoy panoramic views, hike, or dine at the summit.

: Camping and Picnicking : Stay at one of the campgrounds around Wallowa Lake, such as the Wallowa Lake State Park campground. The area is perfect for a picnic.

: Exploring Joseph, Oregon : Visit the nearby town of Joseph. Stroll through downtown and visit shops and galleries.

:

So as you can see, Wallowa Lake is worth visiting. We went during the fall which was perfect because the summer crowd had moved on. I highly recommend checking out this hidden gem lake near Tri-Cities Washington.

Top 10-Tri-Cities Campgrounds 10 Best Campgrounds in the Tri-Cities Gallery Credit: Patti Banner