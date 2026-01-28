It's tough being a brick-and-mortar store these days, and sadly, we have another closure coming soon to Walla Walla.

Big Retail News: Cascade Farm & Outdoor Is Closing, Walla Walla Included

Cascade Farm and Outdoor, a division of Bi-Mart, is closing its stores across the Pacific Northwest.

The Walla Walla store opened in 2014 and was the first of its kind. Now the store is closing, along with the four other stores in Oregon.

The stores specialized in rural, ranch, and outdoor products, including livestock feed, fencing, pet supplies, gardening supplies, apparel (such as Wrangler), and power equipment (Husqvarna).

Walla Walla Store Among Those Closing as Cascade Farm & Outdoor Shuts Down

No one likes a closure, but in a release from Bi-Mart, they said employees will be shuffled to other stores and locations, as an option where possible.

Over the next few months, Cascade Farm and Outdoor will start liquidating their inventory with markdowns and clearance sales.

One Cascade store in Hood River will transition into a Bi-Mart instead of closure.

It's sad to see the Walla Walla location go. You can read more about the closure here.