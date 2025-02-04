Here's something we can all look forward to! Great entertainment and better weather!

Sure it might seem like we are right in the middle of the worst part of winter, and you are completely correct but, we are just a short time away from dusty days, hot temperatures, and lively entertainment at this year's Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days!

The 2025 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days is “Hotter Than Ever"

Who doesn't love the group 3 Doors Down? This will be a year to remember when they take the stage Wednesday, August 27, 2025. I am personally looking forward to seeing them perform all those songs I love, like 'Kryptonite,' 'Here Without You', When I'm Gone and so many more!

And of course, we can all get excited about all the delicious food, Three full nights of the PRCA Rodeo, and the Demolition Derby.

Davis Carnival will be thrilling you and your whole family with rides for all ages and there will be numerous acts this year included with your Fair Admission.

I love Summer and I love all the different Fairs going on all summer long!

Tickets for the 3 Doors Down concert, Demolition Derby, and PRCA Rodeo go on sale starting Friday, March 14th, 2025, at 9:00 am. Be sure to mark your calendars, as they’re sure to sell fast, and don’t miss your chance to join the fun!

For ticket details and more information about the “Hotter Than Ever” 2025 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days, visit www.wallawallafairgrounds.com or follow us on Facebook.

Be part of the action and excitement from August 27th through August 31st at the 2025 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days. This is one you won't want to miss!

