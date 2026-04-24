Walla Walla Sheriff Issues Warning About Firearms at the Airport

I'm finally getting my REAL ID so I can board a domestic flight right here in the Tri-Cities area.

As my driver's license expires, I'm also reminded of the other safety and security measures you should take before boarding a flight in the Columbia Basin.

Headed to the Airport? Walla Walla Sheriff Says Double-Check Your Bags

In a posting from the Walla Walla Sheriff's Department, securing your firearms should be a top priority.

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Travelers Alert: Walla Walla Sheriff Talks Firearm Safety at the Airport

The Walla Walla Sheriff's Department says they have had recent reports of several travelers with live firearms in their baggage.

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The Sheriff reminds travelers that they support the 2nd Admendment, but securing your firearms is the law, and it could lead to serious legal and/or monetary penalties.

If the deputies are called out to the airport, they will warn you that you may be cited, arrested, or both.

Your weapon will be taken as evidence, and you may miss your flight. You may also be subject to fines from TSA if they choose to take action.

So the Walla Walla Sheriff's Department is reminding travelers with these points to ensure that you have no issues on your next flight:

Please check your luggage before going to the airport.

Please store your firearms properly.

Please make sure your concealed pistol licenses are up to date.

Here are the state and federal rules to know when it comes to this situation: