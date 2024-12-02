Walla Walla’s Annual Holiday Parade of Lights – A Sparkling Start to the Season

Getting out to enjoy the Christmas lights is one of my favorite things to do around the Holidays! I love the way people decorate their homes, and it's so lovely when the cities and towns decorate the streets!

Walla Walla seems to go above and beyond for their Christmas creations! It seems the whole town comes alive with the Christmas Vibe! I just love it!

So...Get ready to kick off the holiday season in Walla Walla with the annual Holiday Parade of Lights, presented by the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation.

This beloved tradition takes place on the first Saturday of December and promises to light up the night with dazzling floats, twinkling lights, and a festive spirit that draws thousands of spectators each year.

The parade steps off promptly at 6:00 PM from the corner of Alder and Fifth Street. From there, it winds through downtown, traveling east on Alder to Spokane, then down Spokane to Main Street, and finally turning onto Sixth.

One of the highlights of the evening? The grand arrival of none other than Santa Claus himself, who will make a special appearance to cap off the parade.

This year, the event has a special treat for anyone interested in participating—there is no fee to join in the fun! So if you have a float, a group, or just a festive spirit, don’t hesitate to sign up.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 6:00 to 7:00 PM, and come down to Downtown Walla Walla for a night full of lights, joy, and holiday cheer!

Send me an App Chat and let me know what holidays lights you're enjoying this year!

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. Gallery Credit: Stacker