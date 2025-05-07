Heartbreaking News Causes Cancellation of 3 Doors Down Concert in Walla Walla

Heartbreaking news has forced the cancellation of the 3 Doors Down concert in Walla Walla this summer.



Rockers 3 Doors Down were slated to perform at the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days on August 27th.

A posting on the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days Facebook page announced the cancellation:

We're saddened to announce that 3 Doors Down will be unable to perform their August 27 concert at the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days due to the health of their lead singer, Brad Arnold. The band has officially announced the cancellation of all remaining tour dates for 2025.

We join with the thousands of 3 Doors Down fans in extending our heartfelt support to the band during this time and wish them strength in the days ahead.

Walla Walla Fair says to watch their social media for an announcement of the new headliner concert on Monday, May 12.

Lead singer Brad Arnold discusses his cancer diagnosis in the video above and as a fan of the band I'm bummed we won't see them this year as the fair but as always, Brad's health comes first.

We'll keep you updated on Brad's progress as well as the replacement concert for the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days.

Sad news today for fans of 3 Doors Down, but best wishes to Brad on his quick recovery.

