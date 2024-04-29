Wacky Washington: 4 Zebras On The Loose Near North Bend

4 Zebra Including A Baby Zebra Got Loose Near North Bend Washington

One zebra is still loose near North Bend Washington after the zebras escaped during a trailer securement stop on Interstate 90.

3 Of The Zebra Have Been Rounded Up Including The Baby, and One Remains Free

Imagine driving down a busy freeway in North Bend, Washington on a typical Sunday afternoon and being suddenly caught off guard by the sight of four runaway zebras galloping alongside your car.

That was the reality for drivers on eastbound I-90 near the North Bend exit this past weekend as chaos ensued when four zebras escaped from their trailer while en route to Montana.

Witnesses were left stunned and concerned for both the safety of these majestic animals, but also for other drivers on the road. Thankfully, with quick thinking from law enforcement and cooperation from community members, three out of four zebras were wrangled back to safety.

However, one zebra remained missing as King County Animal Control led efforts to locate it before nightfall.

Some of the responses on Trooper Rick Johnson's X Account have been hilarious - from "stop playing Jumanji" to Zebras driving cars from Madagascar, everyone seems to have a good sense of humor when it comes to the escaped zebras.

As of the writing of this article, one zebra is still loose so if you do see it, contact the WSP as soon as possible.