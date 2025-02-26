Warmer temperatures are on their way, but you don't have to wait for summer to enjoy a nice tasty Rootbeer float! Or any other type of float drink for that matter.

And while we're on the subject of great float-type drinks, I have to tell you I had a really great one last night.

WA Top 10 Fav Float Drinks Canva loading...

Fresh-made Sasparella Root beer with Organic Honey Vanilla Ice Cream. It was heavenly and definitely worth the calories.

I think the key to any great float drink is to have the best ingredients inside. Find the homemade Ice cream or at least a quality brand. The same goes for the juice, milk, or Soda you put in.

It's fun to explore the world of ice cream floats! Here are 10 delicious float ideas, mixing classic favorites with some creative twists:

Classic Root Beer Float:

The timeless combination of root beer and vanilla ice cream. It's a must-try.

Purple Cow:

Grape soda with vanilla ice cream. The sweet and tart combination is a delightful treat.

Orange Cream Soda Float:

Orange cream soda with vanilla ice cream. It tastes like a creamsicle in a glass.

Cherry Cola Float:

Cherry cola with vanilla or chocolate ice cream. A sweet and bubbly indulgence.

Chocolate Soda Float:

Chocolate soda with vanilla or chocolate ice cream. Perfect for chocolate lovers.

Strawberry Soda Float:

Strawberry soda with vanilla ice cream. A fruity and refreshing choice.

"Tropical" Float:

Pineapple or other tropical-flavored soda with coconut ice cream. This can give you a very refreshing taste.

Coffee Float:

Cold brew coffee or iced coffee with coffee or vanilla ice cream. A perfect pick-me-up.

Berry Milky Float:

A combination of sparkling berry flavored water, and a berry swirl ice cream. Top with fresh berries.

Ginger Ale Float:

Ginger ale with vanilla or ginger ice cream. A slightly spicy and refreshing option.



EXTRA BONUS: Prosecco Champagne over Ice Cream: (I made this on accident and it was quite good)**When making your floats, remember that the quality of your soda and ice cream makes a big difference. Enjoy!

Be sure to watch this Video that explains how to perfect your FLOAT!

Send me an app Chat and your favorite recipe!

Get our free mobile app

7 Famous Delicious Soda and Beers Created in Washington State These seven sodas and beers originated in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals