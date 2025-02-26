What Floats Your Boat?: Try These Top 10 WA Favorite Drinks
Warmer temperatures are on their way, but you don't have to wait for summer to enjoy a nice tasty Rootbeer float! Or any other type of float drink for that matter.
And while we're on the subject of great float-type drinks, I have to tell you I had a really great one last night.
We Washingtonians love our Rootbeer floats
Fresh-made Sasparella Root beer with Organic Honey Vanilla Ice Cream. It was heavenly and definitely worth the calories.
I think the key to any great float drink is to have the best ingredients inside. Find the homemade Ice cream or at least a quality brand. The same goes for the juice, milk, or Soda you put in.
- Classic Root Beer Float:
- The timeless combination of root beer and vanilla ice cream. It's a must-try.
- Purple Cow:
- Grape soda with vanilla ice cream. The sweet and tart combination is a delightful treat.
- Orange Cream Soda Float:
- Orange cream soda with vanilla ice cream. It tastes like a creamsicle in a glass.
- Cherry Cola Float:
- Cherry cola with vanilla or chocolate ice cream. A sweet and bubbly indulgence.
- Chocolate Soda Float:
- Chocolate soda with vanilla or chocolate ice cream. Perfect for chocolate lovers.
- Strawberry Soda Float:
- Strawberry soda with vanilla ice cream. A fruity and refreshing choice.
- "Tropical" Float:
- Pineapple or other tropical-flavored soda with coconut ice cream. This can give you a very refreshing taste.
- Coffee Float:
- Cold brew coffee or iced coffee with coffee or vanilla ice cream. A perfect pick-me-up.
- Berry Milky Float:
- A combination of sparkling berry flavored water, and a berry swirl ice cream. Top with fresh berries.
- Ginger Ale Float:
- Ginger ale with vanilla or ginger ice cream. A slightly spicy and refreshing option.
EXTRA BONUS: Prosecco Champagne over Ice Cream: (I made this on accident and it was quite good)**When making your floats, remember that the quality of your soda and ice cream makes a big difference. Enjoy!
Be sure to watch this Video that explains how to perfect your FLOAT!
Send me an app Chat and your favorite recipe!
