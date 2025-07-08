TSA Shooed the Shoe Rule? What Washington Travelers Need to Know

My foster mom always taught me to wear clean underwear and socks with no holes, just in case, and one of those reasons is going through the TSA security checks at airports.

Background: Why Did TSA Make You Take Off Your Shoes?

Talk about a pain in the keester, I've always disliked having to remove my shoes at the airport, and now it looks like a change is coming to Washington State.

New 3-D Explosives Scanner Installed At TSA Checkpoint At Miami Airport Getty Images loading...

I didn't realize that it's only been twenty years since the TSA started having us take off our shoes since 9/11

So it looks like TSA is finally changing the policy on stinky feet, as the TSA will soon be rolling out across the nation, a "no" take-off shoes policy as you check in at the airport.

What’s Changing Now: Details of the TSA Memo

Now, if you do trigger an alarm with your shoes on, you'll be asked to step aside and get searched.

When does this policy take effect?

According to ABC News, it started on Sunday but will soon roll out around the nation over the next few months.

New 3-D Explosives Scanner Installed At TSA Checkpoint At Miami Airport Getty Images loading...

I'm pretty excited about the new policy, nothing sucks more than having to take off your belt, empty your pockets and take off your shoes quickly while people behind you get impatient.

Looks like those days are coming to an end, and it's a welcome relief, especially for those with dirty socks and underwear. You can read more about the new policy here.

