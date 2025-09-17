Hundreds Walk Out Over Seattle Schools’ Lunch Time Shake-Up

One of the best parts of going to school is hanging out with your friends, but what happens when you change your school lunch policy?

Walkout Wave: Seattle Students Fight Lunch Policy

Some Seattle school teens did the only thing available to them after Seattle-area schools implemented a new school lunchtime policy.

They walked out in protest.

Get our free mobile app

So what's the deal, why the walkout out you say:

The district is replacing a single shared 30-minute lunch period with two separate 30-minute lunch periods at all comprehensive high schools, according to the official Seattle School website.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Seattle Teens Rebel Against Split Lunch Periods

According to SPS, the shift is to ensure students have equitable access to eat, reduce long cafeteria lines, give everyone adequate seating, and comply with state laws governing instructional time and meal periods.

The district cites Washington State requirements and internal school board policy (Policy 6705) that meal periods must allow enough time for eating, socializing, and line waiting.

So the new policy has proven to be widely unpopular with Seattle students as they staged a protest this week.

Students are arguing that the policy will interfere with social life, extracurriculars, and academic support.

The students say that many clubs meet during lunch; with two staggered periods, students fear they’ll have to choose between clubs or sports and other responsibilities.

Some also argue that the change was abrupt and was implemented shortly after school began, giving little time to adjust schedules.

At this time, the Seattle School District says that the district has until October 6th to implement the new schedule.

We'll see if the Seattle School District will backpedal on the new policy over the next few weeks.

What do you think if our Columbia Basin schools did the same here in the Tri-Cities?

Sound off in the comments below.

READ NEXT: Will AI Soon Be Coming To Washington State Schools?

10 of the Best School Districts in Washington State Revealed School is back in session, here are 10 of the highest-rated school districts in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals