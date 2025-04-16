WA State Needs to Adopt Oregon’s New Foster Kid Law ASAP

Is It Time For Washington State To Adopt Oregon's New Foster Kid Law?

When I first showed up on the doorsteps of my foster parents' home, there was one thing that stuck out to my future foster mom.



From Totes to Travel: Why Washington State Must Revamp Its Foster Care Law

I had bounced from home to home in that first year of being in the foster care system in Washington State. I was six years old, and my other siblings ended up in different homes.

I ended up with some amazing foster parents who saved my life back in 1976. I owe them everything.

Oregon is closer to passing a new law concerning the care of foster kids, and I hope that Washington State takes notice and also makes it a law in the Evergreen State.

When I showed up at my new foster home, my foster mom looked down and saw that all my belongings had been thrown into a trash bag and wrapped with duct tape. She immediately reached out and hugged me. I was home.

Bags to Blessings: The Case for a New Foster Kid Law in Washington State

SB 1016 has passed the Oregon Senate, making it a law that foster kids won't have their belongings shoved into a garbage bag, but requires DSHS to stock and use durable luggage to help with a foster kid's transition into foster care.

It may not seem like much, but if you've ever been a foster kid, that little change can mean the world to a child.

Washington State has several places where you can donate to foster kids' luggage, like Duffels For Darlings.

I couldn't find a specific law in Washington State about requiring a duffel bag or luggage to help transport a foster kid's belongings, so if you know one, let me know and I'll add it to this article.

As a former foster kid, this is a step in the right direction, great job, Oregon!

