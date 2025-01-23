We love our summer shade trees if we are lucky enough to have mature trees in our yard.

But what happens when those trees get a little overgrown and your neighbor's tree happens to be encroaching on a spot in the sun you need for your tomatoes to grow?

Although the facts and rulings in Washington cases have been complicated, one thing is certain, boundary line trees are treated differently than the run-of-mill encroaching branches and roots.

The law states you are to self-help trim branches that hang over the fence from a neighboring house. But often when disputes happen the cases become more complex.

Washington's law is not certain, and overzealous trimming could lead to a timber trespass suit for treble damages and attorneys' fees.

The best thing in my opinion would be to ask your neighbor if they mind if you trim the tree branch hanging in your yard. You might also offer to let them do the trimming if they'd prefer.

I think the key thing is to make sure you connect with your neighbors so they are kindly aware that you need to resolve the tree branch issue.

I've been blessed with great neighbors everywhere I've lived.

I've never had a dispute with a neighbor. I think that would be awful. I don't know why I've always been so lucky, I've lived in thousands of places over the years and haven't had a bad neighbor yet!

But, I have heard some pretty intense horror stories from friends. So, I feel very fortunate.

Here are a few things to consider:

1. Check the law In your City or County.

2 Contact your neighbor directly and kindly.

3. If allowed to trim, trim respectfully as to not harm the tree.

4. And remember: It's illegal to throw tree branches into a neighbor's yard without permission. Branches you cut or that fall onto your property become your responsibility. Homeowners involved in tree disputes must abide by local laws.

Get our free mobile app

6 Common Washington State Laws I’m Sure You Break on a Daily Basis I'll fess up to breaking one of these laws on a daily basis, how about you? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals