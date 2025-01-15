Investment fraud is on the rise in Washington State in 2025

A new study from Carlson Law found Investment Fraud in the U.S. has reached record levels stating an unprecedented $4.57 Billion lost to Investment Scams.

Tech Savvy Millennials fell for more investment scams than any other age group with a record $86.7 % of losses involved in Crypto totaling $3.96 Billion.

This is alarming and makes me want to instantly call my two sons who are currently investing in Crypto! Yikes!

I fell for it on the Venmo App and invested a bit. It seems whenever it goes up a bit it falls that much more in the weeks following.

Nationally Investment fraud is the No.1 costliest type of fraud in America, according to the FBI.

The increase in Fraud is directly tied to crypto and AI deepfake videos.

5 Tips to Avoid Investment Scams are as follows:

1. Make Crypto Investments Carefully: Do not respond to messages on social media, email, or text from an unknown source. Only use well-known exchanges such as Binance or Coinbase.

2. Research the Team Behind the Project: Perform a reverse search to verify their identity. Check LinkedIn profiles and their involvement in other successful projects.

3. Consult an Independent Financial Advisor: Before investing in anything, bring the opportunity to a reputable third-party expert who is not involved in the project.

4. Learn How to Spot Deep Fake Videos: Look for unnatural blinking, inconsistent skin tone, mouth movements not matching audio, and body parts blending into each other.

5. Red Flags to Watch For: Unrealistic returns, high-pressure tactics, and lack of transparency.

And remember if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is!

Staggering Elderly Victim Fraud Rate in Every State Revealed Senior citizens are one of the scammers' favorite targets, and with artificial intelligence making it easier to fool even the sharpest among us, those 60 and older are seeing their accounts drained by manipulative and deceptive tactics. VPNPro recently conducted a study, the goal of which was to determine which state in America has seen the most senior scams. Here's a look at the VPNPro's 50 State Ranking for Elder Fraud. For the full methodology, see the #1 state for elder fraud in the United States. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow