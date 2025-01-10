A 12 Billion dollar shortfall in funding is hindering Governor-elect Bob Ferguson's plan for a needed $100M to fund Washington State with more Police.

The upcoming legislature will need to find and secure funds if Washington is to make this goal. But where could the funds possibly come from?

There is no doubt Washinton State needs more police

Even in the Tri-Cities, aggravating instances of petty crime go unattended due to a low workforce of Police.

It's got to be a very tough job and no doubt it may also be difficult to find people willing to put their lives on the line to protect the citizens in their cities.

I don't know if the pay is very good or the hours for that matter.

Here's a list of Tri-Cities area Police Departments if you are interested in the profession.

Entry-level duties for a police officer can vary slightly depending on the specific department, but generally include:

Patrol: Driving a patrol vehicle

Responding to emergency calls (dispatches)



Investigating crimes (e.g., burglaries, thefts, assaults)



Traffic enforcement (speeding, DUI, accidents)



Community policing (building relationships with residents)



Apprehension: Making arrests



Conducting searches (persons, vehicles, buildings)



Using force when necessary (de-escalation techniques, physical restraint)

Reporting: Writing detailed reports of incidents and arrests



Gathering and preserving evidence



Testifying in court

Assisting other agencies (e.g., fire department, ambulance)







Crowd control







Providing public service (lost children, directing traffic)

We'll have to see what the Legislation comes up with for possible funding for the police and see how Bob Ferguson handles the outcome.

In the meantime, let's all try to be good law-abiding citizens.

