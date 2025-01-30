Alert: WA State Department of Licensing Closing for Several Days

No one likes to be inconvenienced, but the Department of Licensing in Washington State will be closed for a few days in February.



WA State Department of Licensing to Temporarily Close Statewide

The WA DOL posted the closings for February on their website and Facebook.

The WA DOL licensing offices and their call center will close February 14th-17th for a system upgrade.

How the WA DOL Closure May Affect Drivers and Vehicle Services

Online driver and vehicle/boat licensing services, plus prorate and fuel tax, will be down February 10th-17th.

So you'll want to make the appropriate changes for the WA DOL closings and plan so you won't be disappointed when you discover the closure in a few weeks.