WA State Department of Licensing to Temporarily Close Statewide
No one likes to be inconvenienced, but the Department of Licensing in Washington State will be closed for a few days in February.
The WA DOL posted the closings for February on their website and Facebook.
The WA DOL licensing offices and their call center will close February 14th-17th for a system upgrade.
How the WA DOL Closure May Affect Drivers and Vehicle Services
Online driver and vehicle/boat licensing services, plus prorate and fuel tax, will be down February 10th-17th.
So you'll want to make the appropriate changes for the WA DOL closings and plan so you won't be disappointed when you discover the closure in a few weeks.
